ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

