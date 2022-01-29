Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

