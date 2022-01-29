Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217,831 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $350,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 338,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,355,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $945,980,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 406,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

