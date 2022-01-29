Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $422,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Model N by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $958.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.