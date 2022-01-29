Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,778 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 798.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 209,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

