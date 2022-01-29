Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE AFG opened at $129.08 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

