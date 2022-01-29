Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 121.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -786.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

