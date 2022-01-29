Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 4,020 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.