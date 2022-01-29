Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The OLB Group alerts:

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The OLB Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93% SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.90 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.65 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.10 $3.37 million $0.22 4.95

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPAR Group beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.