Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 304,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

