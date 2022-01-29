Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 135.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,182,000 after purchasing an additional 181,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

