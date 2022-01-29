Corra.Finance Market Cap Achieves $786,106.22 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $786,106.22 and $26,740.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

