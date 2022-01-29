Corteva, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

