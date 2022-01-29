Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $154.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,559,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

