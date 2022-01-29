Cpwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.