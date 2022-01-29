Cpwm LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

