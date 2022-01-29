Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,478.73

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 116.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 155.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $36,478.73 and $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,349.61 or 0.99586701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00075816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00252794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00162180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00323484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

