Creative Planning Purchases 1,686 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2,092.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

