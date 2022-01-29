Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,995,441 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $74,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

