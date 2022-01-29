Credit Suisse Group Cuts eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $16.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EFTR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

