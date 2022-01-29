Credit Suisse Group Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to CHF 107

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,817,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

