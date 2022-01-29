Critical Comparison: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) vs. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Syneos Health and Zymergen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.08 $192.79 million $2.39 37.10 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Syneos Health and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

Syneos Health currently has a consensus price target of $104.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.67%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

