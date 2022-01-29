Critical Survey: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 2 3 1 0 1.83 Banco de Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.06 $1.72 billion $1.30 9.79 Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.94 $564.17 million $1.68 11.85

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 42.65% 13.51% 0.72% Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.