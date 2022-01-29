Crocs, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $8.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

