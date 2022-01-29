Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $23.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $20.40 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.50 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

