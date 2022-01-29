Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $3.24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.54. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

