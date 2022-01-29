CSFB Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

EMA stock opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$63.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

