Curecoin Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $950.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,434,784 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

