Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.37 Million

Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $183.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $198.00 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $674.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.40 million to $697.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $671.53 million, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $683.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 697,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,945,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

