Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.