DA Davidson Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Neutral

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Luther Burbank by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Luther Burbank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.