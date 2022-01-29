Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 71,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

About Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

