Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTRUY. HSBC initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

