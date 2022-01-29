Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dana traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 34,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 815,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
