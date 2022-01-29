Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dana traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 34,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 815,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

