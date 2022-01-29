Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

