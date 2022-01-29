Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $379,998.76 and approximately $2,199.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,096,035 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.