DeHive Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $436,643.93 and $117,148.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

