Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.
Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
