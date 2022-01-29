Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

