Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.975 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.84. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2,937.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

