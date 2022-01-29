Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.84. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

