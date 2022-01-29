Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $46.24 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

