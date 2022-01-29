DeRace (DERC) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.56 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. DeRace has a market cap of $64.56 million and $1.97 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.71 or 0.06802413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,583.76 or 0.99839527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006866 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

