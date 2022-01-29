Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
