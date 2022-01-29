Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.