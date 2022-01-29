Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $345,365.11 and approximately $25,980.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

