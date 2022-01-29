Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

