Deutsche Bank AG Sells 311 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.76 and its 200 day moving average is $836.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $591.52 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

