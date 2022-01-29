Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stem were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STEM opened at $11.32 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,648,724.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.