Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

