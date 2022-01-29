Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $265.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.39.

BILL stock opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

